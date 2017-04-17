On the North Korean border with VP Pence

Breaking News

US Vice President Mike Pence visits Observation Post Ouellette near the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea on April 17, 2017. Pence arrived at the gateway to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas, in a show of US resolve a day after North Korea failed in its attempt to test another missile. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
CNN's Dana Bash reports from the Korean Demilitarized Zone where North Korean soldiers stood less than 100 feet away from US Vice President Mike Pence.
Source: CNN

