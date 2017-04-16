Breaking News

A man gets sprayed with a chemical irritant as multiple fights break out between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters in Berkeley, California on April 15, 2017.
    Pro-Trump, anti-Trump fights yield 21 arrests

At least 21 people were arrested as Trump supporters and opponents clashed at a park in Berkeley, California, police said. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
Source: CNN

