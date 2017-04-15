Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Berkeley protesters 01
Berkeley protesters 01

    JUST WATCHED

    Fights erupt at California protest

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fights erupt at California protest

Several fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters Saturday in Berkeley, California. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fights erupt at California protest

Newsroom

Several fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters Saturday in Berkeley, California. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
Source: CNN