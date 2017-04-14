See 'mother of all bombs' explode

The US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan. Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border, where the US military previously estimated ISIS had 600 to 800 active fighters.
The US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan. Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border, where the US military previously estimated ISIS had 600 to 800 active fighters.