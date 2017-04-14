Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MOAB blast video newday_00000000
MOAB blast video newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    See 'mother of all bombs' explode

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See 'mother of all bombs' explode

The US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan. Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border, where the US military previously estimated ISIS had 600 to 800 active fighters.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

See 'mother of all bombs' explode

New Day

The US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan. Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border, where the US military previously estimated ISIS had 600 to 800 active fighters.
Source: CNN