Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack. A suspected chemical attack killed dozens of civilians including several children in rebel-held northwestern Syria, a monitor said, with the opposition accusing the government and demanding a UN investigation. / AFP PHOTO / Omar haj kadour (Photo credit should read OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack. A suspected chemical attack killed dozens of civilians including several children in rebel-held northwestern Syria, a monitor said, with the opposition accusing the government and demanding a UN investigation. / AFP PHOTO / Omar haj kadour (Photo credit should read OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Russian drone flew over scene after gas attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Russian drone flew over scene after gas attack

US officials have intercepted chemical warfare communications inside Syria. Officials have learned that there was a Russian drone flying over a hospital in Syria where a second bomb was dropped following the initial chemical attack. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Russian drone flew over scene after gas attack

US officials have intercepted chemical warfare communications inside Syria. Officials have learned that there was a Russian drone flying over a hospital in Syria where a second bomb was dropped following the initial chemical attack. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN