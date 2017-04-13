Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
CNN panelist: Trump is the MLK of health care
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
CNN panelist: Trump is the MLK of health care
CNN political commentators Jeffrey Lord and Symone Sanders spar after Lord claims that "President Donald Trump is the Martin Luther King of health care."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
CNN panelist: Trump is the MLK of health care
It's lit! These drones film erupting volcanoes
See moment right before passenger was dragged
Look back at moments with Letterman's mom
Journalist to Conway: You're the darkness
United CEO: We won't have cops drag customers
How you use government data every day
Glass bottom pool will give you heebie-jeebies
Passenger rights on overbooked flights
Ford unveils hybrid police car
How Wells Fargo workers created fake accounts
Man dragged off overbooked United flight
Does Fox News have a harassment problem?
Can you fall in love with a robot?
Tuition-free college comes with strings
McCain: Using 'nuclear option' was big mistake
See More
CNN panelist: Trump is the MLK of health care
New Day
CNN political commentators Jeffrey Lord and Symone Sanders spar after Lord claims that "President Donald Trump is the Martin Luther King of health care."
Source: CNN