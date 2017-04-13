Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

comey newseum
comey newseum

    JUST WATCHED

    Comey: We must be transparent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Comey: We must be transparent

FBI Director James Comey discussed voter confidence in the election process during a panel at the Newseum in New York.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Comey: We must be transparent

FBI Director James Comey discussed voter confidence in the election process during a panel at the Newseum in New York.
Source: CNN