Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tillerson: US-Russia relations at a low point

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tillerson: US-Russia relations at a low point

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a briefing after meetings in Moscow. Tillerson said US-Russia relations are "at a low point."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tillerson: US-Russia relations at a low point

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a briefing after meetings in Moscow. Tillerson said US-Russia relations are "at a low point."
Source: CNN