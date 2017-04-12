Page: WikiLeaks didn't hurt Clinton as much

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser on President Trump's campaign, said the reports that were written about him during the 2016 presidential campaign on possible Russian ties were more damaging to Trump than the WikiLeaks dumps were on the Clinton campaign.
