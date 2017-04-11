Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper to Spicer: Visit the Holocaust Museum

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper to Spicer: Visit the Holocaust Museum

CNN's Jake Tapper and Jeff Zeleny break down White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's controversial comments regarding Adolf Hitler's use of chemical weapons during World War II.
Source: CNN

Sean Spicer (14 Videos)

See More

Tapper to Spicer: Visit the Holocaust Museum

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper and Jeff Zeleny break down White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's controversial comments regarding Adolf Hitler's use of chemical weapons during World War II.
Source: CNN