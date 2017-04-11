Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Ivanka weighed in on Syria

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Ivanka weighed in on Syria

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Ivanka Trump weighed in on President Trump's response to the gas attack in Syria.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer: Ivanka weighed in on Syria

Wolf

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Ivanka Trump weighed in on President Trump's response to the gas attack in Syria.
Source: CNN