Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spicer: If you gas a baby, expect a response
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spicer: If you gas a baby, expect a response
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the Trump administration will respond if the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses barrel bombs against his own people.
Source: CNN
US military strike against Syria (15 Videos)
Spicer: If you gas a baby, expect a response
McCain: The Russians are as bad as Assad
Sen. Ernst: This was a one-time attack
Lawmaker questions gas attack evidence
Russia says defense system could stop strike
Hillary Clinton: We must do more for Syria
Syrian survivor to Trump: Thank you
Haley: US was fully justified to strike Syria
General: Striking Syria the right thing to do
More details emerge of Syria military strike
US strike on Syria: An animated map
Aftermath of US strike on Syria airbase
What is Bashar al-Assad's goal?
Rubio: Syria strike was legal and right move
Will Trump now accept Syrian refugees?
Oil prices jump after U.S. strikes Syria
See More
Spicer: If you gas a baby, expect a response
Newsroom
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the Trump administration will respond if the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses barrel bombs against his own people.
Source: CNN