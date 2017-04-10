Breaking News

    Spicer: If you gas a baby, expect a response

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the Trump administration will respond if the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses barrel bombs against his own people.
Source: CNN

