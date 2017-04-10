Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Alabama Gov. Bentley holds emergency meeting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Alabama Gov. Bentley holds emergency meeting

Embattled Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley called an "emergency staff and Cabinet meeting," State Auditor Jim Zeigler said. CNN's Jake Tapper has the latest.
Source: CNN

Robert Bentley (6 Videos)

See More

Alabama Gov. Bentley holds emergency meeting

The Lead

Embattled Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley called an "emergency staff and Cabinet meeting," State Auditor Jim Zeigler said. CNN's Jake Tapper has the latest.
Source: CNN