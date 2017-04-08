Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tom McClintock town hall bts_00000000
Tom McClintock town hall bts_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP town hall gets personal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP town hall gets personal

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) faced several hostile town hall members during a town hall in Loomis, California.
Source: CNN

Angry town halls (18 Videos)

See More

GOP town hall gets personal

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) faced several hostile town hall members during a town hall in Loomis, California.
Source: CNN