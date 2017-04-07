Breaking News

Neil Gorsuch, U.S. Supreme Court nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 20, 2017. Gorsuch goes before a Senate committee as a heavy favorite, given Republican control, to win confirmation to a lifetime seat on the nations highest court. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Neil Gorsuch, U.S. Supreme Court nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 20, 2017. Gorsuch goes before a Senate committee as a heavy favorite, given Republican control, to win confirmation to a lifetime seat on the nations highest court. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    How the Supreme Court is like high school

How the Supreme Court is like high school

America's highest court has many traditions of seniority and hazing. Neil Gorsuch is now the junior-most justice and is at the bottom of the totem pole.
