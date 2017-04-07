Breaking News
Hillary Clinton: We must do more for Syria
Hillary Clinton: We must do more for Syria
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a crowd in Houston, TX that she applauds a US military strike on a Syrian government airbase, but urges President Donald Trump to do more.
Source: KTRK
