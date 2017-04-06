Trump voter's husband deported

Breaking News

Roberto Beristain of Mexico, who went to the US as an undocumented migrant 20 years ago, is seen here at the Migrant House shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico on April 5, 2017, after being deported from the US city of Indianapolis. Although Beristain married a US citizen - who voted for President Donald Trump - he was arrested two months ago, and deported Tuesday night to Ciudad Juarez. He and his wife have three sons and own a restaurant in Indiana. / AFP PHOTO / HERIKA MARTINEZ (Photo credit should read HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Helen Beristain voted for Donald Trump despite being married to an undocumented immigrant. Now, her husband, Roberto Beristain, has been deported.
Source: CNN

