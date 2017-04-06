Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tillerson: No doubt Assad is responsible

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tillerson: No doubt Assad is responsible

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there is no doubt that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is responsible for the gas attack in Syria.
Source: CNN

Crisis in Syria (15 Videos)

See More

Tillerson: No doubt Assad is responsible

Newsroom

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there is no doubt that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is responsible for the gas attack in Syria.
Source: CNN