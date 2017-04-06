Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan: I still trust Nunes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan: I still trust Nunes

House Speaker Paul Ryan responds to reports that House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes is temporarily stepping aside from the Russia probe.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan: I still trust Nunes

Newsroom

House Speaker Paul Ryan responds to reports that House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes is temporarily stepping aside from the Russia probe.
Source: CNN