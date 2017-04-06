Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nikki Haley booed Russia question sot_00000000
Nikki Haley booed Russia question sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Haley booed over Russia answer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Haley booed over Russia answer

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was booed over her response to a question about President Trump's stance toward Russia at the Women in the World Summit.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Haley booed over Russia answer

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was booed over her response to a question about President Trump's stance toward Russia at the Women in the World Summit.
Source: CNN