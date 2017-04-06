Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Haley booed over Russia answer
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Haley booed over Russia answer
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was booed over her response to a question about President Trump's stance toward Russia at the Women in the World Summit.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Haley booed over Russia answer
These robots could help NASA find alien life
Pepsi pulls controversial Kendall Jenner ad
Wendy Williams: Women can't do it all
Bill O'Reilly in 95 seconds
This robot bird might be the scarecrow of the future
Tony Romo takes on new gig
Most diamonds in the world are cut here
She's fighting back after nude photos leak
NBA star Stephen Curry battles James Corden
Forget Millennials! Perennial is the new label
O'Reilly accuser: He needs to just use Tinder
See two million knots turn into a carpet
Trump donates salary to National Park Service
Princesses with a punch
Chevy truck turns fuel into water
See More
Haley booed over Russia answer
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was booed over her response to a question about President Trump's stance toward Russia at the Women in the World Summit.
Source: CNN