Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Van Jones: Trump should give Rice a medal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Van Jones: Trump should give Rice a medal

Van Jones, host of "The Messy Truth," says that President Donald Trump should give Susan Rice the Presidential Medal of Freedom for doing her job.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Van Jones: Trump should give Rice a medal

Van Jones, host of "The Messy Truth," says that President Donald Trump should give Susan Rice the Presidential Medal of Freedom for doing her job.
Source: CNN