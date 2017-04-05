Breaking News

    Kaine: Trump trying to stay cozy with Russia

Kaine: Trump trying to stay cozy with Russia

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) says he worries the Trump administration is trying to stay cozy with Russia by not calling out Bashar al-Assad for the Syria gas attack.
