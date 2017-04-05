Haley at UN: Assad has no incentive to stop

Following a deadly gas attack in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Assad has no incentive to stop using chemical weapons as long as Russia continues to protect his regime, adding, "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"
Following a deadly gas attack in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Assad has no incentive to stop using chemical weapons as long as Russia continues to protect his regime, adding, "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"