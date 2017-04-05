Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Haley at UN: Assad has no incentive to stop

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Haley at UN: Assad has no incentive to stop

Following a deadly gas attack in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Assad has no incentive to stop using chemical weapons as long as Russia continues to protect his regime, adding, "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Haley at UN: Assad has no incentive to stop

AT THIS HOUR

Following a deadly gas attack in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Assad has no incentive to stop using chemical weapons as long as Russia continues to protect his regime, adding, "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"
Source: CNN