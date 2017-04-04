Breaking News

    Trump's views on the jobs report come full circle

Trump's views on the jobs report come full circle

Before becoming President, Donald Trump had a consistent message against the monthly jobs report. That changed after a good number last month but now the skepticism seems to be back.
