Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spicer Briefing 4-3
Spicer Briefing 4-3

    JUST WATCHED

    White House OK with nuclear option on Gorsuch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House OK with nuclear option on Gorsuch

Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells reporters the White House is "comfortable" with the "nuclear option" of changing confirmation rules being used to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

White House OK with nuclear option on Gorsuch

Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells reporters the White House is "comfortable" with the "nuclear option" of changing confirmation rules being used to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN