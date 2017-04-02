Schiff: Trump trying to distract from Russia

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) discusses the classified documents he reviewed at the White House, purported to be the same ones shown to House Intel Chair Devin Nunes. He adds that anything President Trump labels as "fake" should be met with skepticism.
Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) discusses the classified documents he reviewed at the White House, purported to be the same ones shown to House Intel Chair Devin Nunes. He adds that anything President Trump labels as "fake" should be met with skepticism.