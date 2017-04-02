Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Maxine Waters takes on Trump (Full Interview)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Maxine Waters takes on Trump (Full Interview)

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters did not mince words when it came to President Trump. Watch her full interview with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Maxine Waters takes on Trump (Full Interview)

Newsroom

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters did not mince words when it came to President Trump. Watch her full interview with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.
Source: CNN