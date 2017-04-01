Pence on Obamacare repeal: It ain't over yet

While speaking in Ohio, Vice President Pence stuck closely to the same message he had in recent weeks, selling the "jobs jobs jobs" agenda of the President. Pence also told the crowd that on the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, it "ain't over yet."
