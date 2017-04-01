Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mike pence ohio obamacare repeal bts _00001612
mike pence ohio obamacare repeal bts _00001612

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence on Obamacare repeal: It ain't over yet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence on Obamacare repeal: It ain't over yet

While speaking in Ohio, Vice President Pence stuck closely to the same message he had in recent weeks, selling the "jobs jobs jobs" agenda of the President. Pence also told the crowd that on the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, it "ain't over yet."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pence on Obamacare repeal: It ain't over yet

While speaking in Ohio, Vice President Pence stuck closely to the same message he had in recent weeks, selling the "jobs jobs jobs" agenda of the President. Pence also told the crowd that on the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, it "ain't over yet."
Source: CNN