Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lindsey Graham town hall Obamacare chant fix it sot_00000000
Lindsey Graham town hall Obamacare chant fix it sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Town hall crowd chants at Graham

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Town hall crowd chants at Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) answers a question about health care at a town hall in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source: CNN

Angry town halls (18 Videos)

See More

Town hall crowd chants at Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) answers a question about health care at a town hall in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source: CNN