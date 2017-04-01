Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

    Ivanka Trump, Kushner benefiting from business

Ivanka Trump, Kushner benefiting from business

Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, will continue to benefit from their business empire, despite their new positions in the White House. CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke with the New York Times correspondent who broke the story.

Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump, Kushner benefiting from business

Anderson Cooper 360

Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, will continue to benefit from their business empire, despite their new positions in the White House. CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke with the New York Times correspondent who broke the story.
