Ivanka Trump, Kushner benefiting from business

Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, will continue to benefit from their business empire, despite their new positions in the White House. CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke with the New York Times correspondent who broke the story.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, will continue to benefit from their business empire, despite their new positions in the White House. CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke with the New York Times correspondent who broke the story.