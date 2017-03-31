Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Flynn should ask for immunity

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Flynn should ask for immunity

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) responds to President Trump's tweet that called the Russia investigation a "witch hunt" and said Mike Flynn should ask for an immunity deal in exchange for his testimony.
Source: CNN

Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Flynn should ask for immunity

New Day

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) responds to President Trump's tweet that called the Russia investigation a "witch hunt" and said Mike Flynn should ask for an immunity deal in exchange for his testimony.
Source: CNN