Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

president trump executive order walkout_00005404
president trump executive order walkout_00005404

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump leaves without signing executive orders

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump leaves without signing executive orders

President Trump appears to leave an executive order signing ceremony without having actually signed the orders.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump leaves without signing executive orders

President Trump appears to leave an executive order signing ceremony without having actually signed the orders.
Source: CNN