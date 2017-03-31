Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Flynn immunity Jackie Speier wolf sot_00000000
Michael Flynn immunity Jackie Speier wolf sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker to Flynn: Implicate Trump for deal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker to Flynn: Implicate Trump for deal

Rep. Jackie Speier says that Michael Flynn could get an immunity deal for his testimony if he provided information that implicated a "bigger fish."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Lawmaker to Flynn: Implicate Trump for deal

Wolf

Rep. Jackie Speier says that Michael Flynn could get an immunity deal for his testimony if he provided information that implicated a "bigger fish."
Source: CNN