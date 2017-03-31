Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump backers: We aren't worried about Russia
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump backers: We aren't worried about Russia
CNN's
Alisyn Camerota
sits down with supporters of President Trump to discuss their opinions on the alleged connections between Trump associates and Russia.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Russia (13 Videos)
Trump backers: We aren't worried about Russia
Witness' blistering words about Trump
Witness: Russia targeted Rubio, Ryan
Here are the facts on Trump-Russia ties
NYT: Senate committee to question Kushner
What you need to know about Jared Kushner
Manafort volunteers to be questioned
Spicer responds to CNN report
Manafort pushes back on report of Russian ties
US officials: Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians
Russians mock hacking allegations
Document may tie Manafort to illegal payments
Recap: Comey hearing in less than 3 minutes
WH attempts to minimize Manafort role
See More
Trump backers: We aren't worried about Russia
New Day
CNN's
Alisyn Camerota
sits down with supporters of President Trump to discuss their opinions on the alleged connections between Trump associates and Russia.
Source: CNN