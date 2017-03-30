Breaking News
Trump voter: I saw 'buses' of illegal voters
Trump voter: I saw 'buses' of illegal voters
A New Hampshire man, who voted for President Trump, tells CNN's
Alisyn Camerota
he has seen "busloads" of voters come in from out-of-state to cast illegal ballots.
Trump voter: I saw 'buses' of illegal voters
New Day
A New Hampshire man, who voted for President Trump, tells CNN's
Alisyn Camerota
he has seen "busloads" of voters come in from out-of-state to cast illegal ballots.
