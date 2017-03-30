Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump russian measures Clinton Watts sot_00002908
Trump russian measures Clinton Watts sot_00002908

    JUST WATCHED

    Witness' blistering words about Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Witness' blistering words about Trump

Clint Watts, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, says President Trump used active Russian measures against his opponents during the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Witness' blistering words about Trump

Clint Watts, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, says President Trump used active Russian measures against his opponents during the 2016 election.
Source: CNN