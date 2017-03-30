Breaking News
Witness' blistering words about Trump
Witness' blistering words about Trump
Clint Watts, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, says President Trump used active Russian measures against his opponents during the 2016 election.
Source: CNN
