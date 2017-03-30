Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump in 2006: 'I like nepotism'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump in 2006: 'I like nepotism'
Speaking to Larry King in 2006, Donald Trump said he "likes nepotism," adding, "if you can't take care of your kids..."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump in 2006: 'I like nepotism'
First Look: Samsung's Galaxy S8
Spicer, reporter all smiles day after clash
Rep. Maxine Waters fires back at O'Reilly
CNN panelists spar over Sean Spicer comment
Trump's evolving relationship with Ford
O'Reilly under fire for Rep. Waters comments
Adele tells fans tour may be her last
Is Facebook turning into Snapchat?
You won't find this vice on the Vegas Strip
Steve Mnuchin under fire for Lego movie plug
Presidents wear these bulletproof clothes
This robot could help companies go paperless
Alexis Ohanian: Serena Williams humbles me
Lamborghini heads off-road
Electronics ban: The scene at the airport
See More
Trump in 2006: 'I like nepotism'
Speaking to Larry King in 2006, Donald Trump said he "likes nepotism," adding, "if you can't take care of your kids..."
Source: CNN