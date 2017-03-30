Breaking News

Sean Spicer daily briefing on March, 30.
    Spicer grilled on Nunes' sources

Press Secretary Sean Spicer faces questions about a New York Times story that reported two White House officials gave Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) intelligence reports that showed President Trump and his associates' conversations were incidentally collected by intelligence agencies.
Source: CNN

