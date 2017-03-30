Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Senator Richard Burr (R), Republican of North Carolina and Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, speaks alongside US Senator Mark Warner, (L), Democrat of Virginia and Committee Vice-Chairman, during a Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities during US elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 30, 2017.
US Senator Richard Burr (R), Republican of North Carolina and Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, speaks alongside US Senator Mark Warner, (L), Democrat of Virginia and Committee Vice-Chairman, during a Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities during US elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 30, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Expert: Russia meddling in US politics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Expert: Russia meddling in US politics

Cybersecurity experts told a Senate Intelligence Committee panel that Russian interference with American politics did not stop after the election, and prominent Republicans have been targeted by coordinated social media attacks. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Expert: Russia meddling in US politics

Situation Room

Cybersecurity experts told a Senate Intelligence Committee panel that Russian interference with American politics did not stop after the election, and prominent Republicans have been targeted by coordinated social media attacks. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN