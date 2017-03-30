Breaking News

    Rubio says his campaign was targeted by Russia

Sen. Marco Rubio says former members of his presidental campaign staff were the target of attempted infiltration by Russia in 2016 and again in 2017 during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.
Source: CNN

