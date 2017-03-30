Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ivanka Trump nepotism adviser role Jason Miller newday_00000000
Ivanka Trump nepotism adviser role Jason Miller newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Jason Miller defends Ivanka Trump's new role

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jason Miller defends Ivanka Trump's new role

Ivanka Trump will become a government employee in the coming days, a White House official tells CNN. President Donald Trump's eldest daughter will be an unpaid employee working in the West Wing.
Source: CNN

Ivanka Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Jason Miller defends Ivanka Trump's new role

Ivanka Trump will become a government employee in the coming days, a White House official tells CNN. President Donald Trump's eldest daughter will be an unpaid employee working in the West Wing.
Source: CNN