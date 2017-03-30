Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump russian measures Clinton Watts sot_00002908
Trump russian measures Clinton Watts sot_00002908

    JUST WATCHED

    Intel expert: Trump cited Russian fake news

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Intel expert: Trump cited Russian fake news

During a Senate Intelligence hearing, Clinton Watts explains how President Trump used Russian active measures and false news stories against his opponents.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Intel expert: Trump cited Russian fake news

During a Senate Intelligence hearing, Clinton Watts explains how President Trump used Russian active measures and false news stories against his opponents.
Source: CNN