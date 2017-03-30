Expert: Putin's dream come true (full interview)

Cybersecurity expert Clinton Watts tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Russian President Vladimir Putin is meddling in US politics in order to erode trust and sow division in the electorate and the chaos happening in the house is a "dream come true" for the Russian leader.
