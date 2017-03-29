Melania Trump makes rare public apperance

Breaking News

First Lady Melania Trump honors International Women of Courage during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 29, 2017.
First lady Melania Trump, who usually keeps out of the spotlight, called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity in rare remarks at the State Department, giving us a first glimpse of an official platform as first lady. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.
Source: CNN

