Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. is pursued by reporters as he arrives for a weekly meeting of the Republican Conference with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the GOP leadership, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes is facing growing calls to step away from the panel's Russia investigation as revelations about a secret source meeting on White House grounds raised questions about his and the panel's independence. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. is pursued by reporters as he arrives for a weekly meeting of the Republican Conference with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the GOP leadership, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes is facing growing calls to step away from the panel's Russia investigation as revelations about a secret source meeting on White House grounds raised questions about his and the panel's independence. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    JUST WATCHED

    Nunes: I am done answering questions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nunes: I am done answering questions

After more than a week in the political spotlight, Rep. Devin Nunes told CNN's Manu Raju that he is done answering questions about the surveillance information he received.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Nunes: I am done answering questions

After more than a week in the political spotlight, Rep. Devin Nunes told CNN's Manu Raju that he is done answering questions about the surveillance information he received.
Source: CNN