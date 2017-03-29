April Ryan: I was in disbelief

Breaking News

Journalist April Ryan joined CNN's New Day to respond to her interaction with Sean Spicer, which ended with Spicer saying "stop shaking your head" during the White House press briefing.
Source: CNN

Journalist April Ryan joined CNN's New Day to respond to her interaction with Sean Spicer, which ended with Spicer saying "stop shaking your head" during the White House press briefing.
