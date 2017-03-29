Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Schiff questions truth behind Nunes' documents

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schiff questions truth behind Nunes' documents

Top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said that because Devin Nunes has not shared the information he received on Trump incidental collection with anyone, he can only conclude that the information doesn't show what it's being purported to show.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Schiff questions truth behind Nunes' documents

Situation Room

Top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said that because Devin Nunes has not shared the information he received on Trump incidental collection with anyone, he can only conclude that the information doesn't show what it's being purported to show.
Source: CNN