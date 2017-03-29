Schiff on Russia investigation (full interview)

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the investigation into possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia as well as the controversy surrounding committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes.
Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the investigation into possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia as well as the controversy surrounding committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes.