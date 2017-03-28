Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump voters to president: Stop twitter rants

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump voters to president: Stop twitter rants

CNN's Brynn Gingras spoke with a few supporters of President Trump who say they wish he would stop ranting on Twitter.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump voters to president: Stop twitter rants

CNN's Brynn Gingras spoke with a few supporters of President Trump who say they wish he would stop ranting on Twitter.
Source: CNN